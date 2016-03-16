EN
    13:36, 16 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Birlik Party raises the problem of dirty streets, dump sites

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Birlik Party raised the problem of dirty streets and dump sites during the televised debates of political parties running for seats at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, on Wednesday.

    Member of the party Roza Kuanysheva said that the party suggested focusing on implementation of green economy and introduction of renewable energy sources.
    Ms Kuanysheva noted that Kazakhstan has a wealth of mineral resources ‘but those are not limitless'.
    "We see a lot of dirty streets and dump sites. It is high time to improve the system of water resources management and preserve unique mineral wealth of the country," she added.

