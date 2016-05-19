Birth rate in Kazakhstan three times higher than mortality

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new birth record is registered in Kazakhstan.

In the first quarter of the current year natural population growth amounted to 65 thousand people. Thus, according to demographers, Kazakhstan has reached its historical maximum.

Today the birth rate in Kazakhstan is three times higher than mortality. South-Kazakhstan region is the leader in childbirth. The region is followed by Almaty region and the city of Astana.

Meanwhile North-Kazakhstan region has the lowest birth rate. According to statistics, in the first quarter of the year 115 children were born in the area.