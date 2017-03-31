Bishimbaev excluded from KazAgro Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM KazAgro National Management Holding has informed of changes in its Board of Directors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is reported that Kuandyk Bishimbaev has been excluded from the Board of Directors ahead of schedule. And Timur Suleimenov was elected to replace him.

As it was reported, Kuandyk Bishimbayev embezzled 1 billion tenge (over $3 million) during the construction of a glass plate plant in the city of Kyzylorda.

He was detained by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on January 10 on suspicion of repeatedly receiving large bribes, in a group with a premeditated agreement.

On January 12 Court number 2 of Almaty district of Astana issued an arrest warrant.

Earlier, Mr. Bishimbayev was dismissed as Minister National of Economy by Presidential Decree from December 28th, 2016.

Timur Suleimenov replaced him as Minister of National Economy.