Bishimbayev predicts 0.5% economic growth in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Economy Ministry predicts 0.5% growth of GDP at the end of 2016, Minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev has said it at his meeting with the public in Astana today.

According to him, the country’s economy slowed down by 0.4% in January-April 2016.

“Economic decline reduced by 0.9% compared to the previous year due to the funds allocated under the Nurly Zhol program. In general, we expect that economic growth will make at least 0.5%,” added Bishimbayev.

“In order to retain this positive tendency, the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev decided to provide additional 240 bln tenge, 155 bln of which will be used for maintaining small and medium businesses and 91 bln tenge will be spent on development of infrastructure in the regions,” he added.