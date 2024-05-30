Bishkek and Kuala Lumpur discuss opening direct flights

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim received head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Muratbek Azymbakiev, Kabar reports.

During the meeting, the prime minister of Malaysia was conveyed greetings from President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov.

The prime minister of Malaysia spoke with great warmth about his visit to Kyrgyzstan and noted the great potential for cooperation between the countries.

The issues of opening direct flights between the capitals of the two countries were discussed, taking into account the fifth degree of freedom of air provided by the Kyrgyz side to Malaysian airlines. Issues of interaction in the field of education, culture, tourism, establishing trade and economic ties, attracting investments, etc. were also touched upon.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim in development of agreements following his visit to Kyrgyzstan on May 15-16 this year informed that the process of selecting candidates for the position of consultant to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic is underway.

The sides noted that the two countries have great potential for cooperation and have all the necessary conditions to take relations to a qualitatively new level.