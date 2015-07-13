Bishkek authorities disallow Iftar holding at central square

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Bishkek mayor's office disallowed holding Iftar (evening meal when Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset) at Ala-Too central square over growth of food poisoning incidence.

The announcement was published in a local press several days ago about Iftar for more than 100 people at the central square of the capital city. The municipal authorities did not give permission for this event, however. The prohibition was explained by the recommendation of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Center not to massively serve meals over 128% growth of food poisoning incidence in Bishkek and abnormal heat, according to AKI Press. Besides, according to the law on safeguarding of historical and cultural heritage sites, such events are banned in the central parts of the city, including at the central square, the municipal authorities said. The Iftar at Ala-Too square was scheduled for July 15, where activists planned to serve national dish beshbarmak (meat and noodles).