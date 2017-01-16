Bishkek Boeing crash: 18 bodies identified

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bodies of 18 victims of a Turkish cargo plane crash near Bishkek have been identified, said first vice-premier of Kyrgyzstan Muhammetkaly Abulgazi during a briefing at the crash site, RIA Novosti reports.

"At the moment, 18 of 32 victims' bodies have been identified" he said. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, ten of them are men, nine are women and 13 are children aged from 3 to 15 years.

The Boeing 747-400 crashed 1.5 kilometers from the runway of Bishkek airport "Manas" on Monday morning. The plane crashed in the village of Dacha-Suu. It was en route from Hong Kong to Istanbul. According to MOE, 37 people were killed as the result of the crash. January 17 is declared a day of mourning for those killed in the crash.