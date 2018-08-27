Bishkek debate new findings in Altai civilization studies

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Well-known scientists from 14 countries of the world, including Kazakhstan, are taking part in the international conference of researchers of history and culture of cognate languages of the Altai language family, our correspondent reports.

An international platform that brought together research workers from all over the world was founded in 1957 in Munich at the 24th International Congress of Orientalists. An international conference of Altaists has been taking place annually since that time.



The conference will last until August 30. A special collection of unknown aspects of the Altai civilization will be published following the conference.



Those gathered will also take part in the opening of the III World Nomad Games.