Bishkek hosts Kazakh Cinema Days

The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan is organizing the Kazakh Cinema Days at the State History Museum in Bishkek from May 24 to 26. The event is open to the public and will feature a selection of Kazakh films, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Cinema Days commenced with the “Uly Dala Tany” (Dawn of the Great Steppe) historical drama directed by Akan Satayev. The movie tells the story of Kasym Khan, son of one of the Kazakh Khanate founders, whose reign was in the era of the state’s heyday in approximately 15-16th centuries, during which he earned the reputation of a wise and just ruler. He is viewed as the first leader who united the Kazakh tribes and established control over vast territories of Eastern Dasht-i Qibchaq.

Screenshot from the “Uly Dala Tany” movie

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic, Rapil Zhoshybayev expressed gratitude to the guests for their participation, noting that such an event underscores the significance of cultural exchange and the strengthening of friendly ties between people.

The historical account provides a comprehensive overview of the Kazakh past, elucidating the evolution of the Kazakh state.

Screenshot from the “Uly Dala Tany” movie

The content of the film serves to illustrate the value of common historical roots in strengthening ties and facilitating mutual understanding.

Among the attendees were heads of foreign diplomatic missions, Kyrgyz community, artists, members of the Kazakh diaspora, and numerous other individuals.Rustam Moldobekov, a staff member of Kyrgyzstan's Jogorku Kenesh (The Supreme Council), shared his positive impressions of the film, noting the importance of learning about shared history.

“I found the film to be quite engaging. The shared history between Kyrgyz and Kazakh people is a significant factor in our relationship. Films such as this one serve to strengthen the bonds between us. I would like to express my gratitude to the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kazakhstan for providing me with the opportunity to view the film. I hope that our countries will continue to strengthen and develop their cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the future,” he said.

The Kazakh Cinema Days will be held on May 25-26, with free screenings of Kazakhstani films "Paralympian" and "Dos-Mukasan."