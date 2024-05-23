Bishkek hosts meeting of Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asian countries

The Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek is hosting a Meeting of the Dialogue of Women leaders of Central Asian countries: "The role of women in the economy of Central Asia: leadership to promote digital, social and environmental innovations", Kabar reports.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Parliament reported that the event is attended by Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, Deputy Chairwoman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Daniya Yespaeva, Chairwoman of the Committee on Science, Education, Culture and Youth Policy of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Bahar Seyidova. First Deputy Chairwoman of the Committee on Women and Family Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan Firuza Nurullozoda is participating online.

Deputy Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament Zhamilya Isaeva declared the Meeting of the Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asia chaired by Kyrgyzstan open.

She noted that women play a key role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and as is known, all 17 SDGs include priority areas of life necessary for the successful development of the state.

Isaeva added that Kyrgyzstan, within the framework of its chairmanship in the dialogue, proposes to pay attention to a number of initiatives.

"This is the establishment of the Central Asian Regional Fund to support women's initiatives, the Central Asian Regional Network to support women leaders in the field of digital, social and environmental innovation and a coordination council at the national and regional levels, including representatives of government agencies, civil society institutions and development partners. These initiatives are aimed at expanding and strengthening the ties of our region within the framework of our interaction on the margins of the Dialogue," the deputy speaker emphasized.