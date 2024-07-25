EN
    14:20, 25 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Bishkek hosts meeting of SCO prosecutors general

    Bishkek hosts meeting of SCO prosecutors general
    Photo credit: sputnik.kg

    A meeting of the prosecutors general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states is underway in Bishkek in Ala-Archa Residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Those attending the meeting are the prosecutors general of Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, heads of the SCO Secretariate, SCO RATS and International Association of Prosecutors.

    The meeting will end with signing a protocol of maintaining cooperation and enhancing the SCO activity.

     

     

    SCO Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan
