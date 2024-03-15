Bishkek organizes aviation security training for specialists from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan

Aviation security training was organized in Bishkek for specialists in the aviation industry of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, the State Agency of Civil Aviation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Kabar reports.

The European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), within the framework of the “Case 2” project, is conducting a training in Bishkek for state inspectors of civil aviation authorities of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on conducting aviation security audits. This event was organized by the State Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic and is aimed at providing aviation industry specialists with knowledge and skills to conduct audits in the field of aviation security.

The European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) is an intergovernmental structure that was created in 1955. It includes 44 member states, including all 28 EU countries (Great Britain, the Netherlands, Germany, France and others), as well as Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine among the CIS countries.

ECAC is a discussion platform for discussing the prospects for air transport production, the interests of air passengers and carriers, and safety issues. This is facilitated by the expert role of the conference, its connection with the International Civil Aviation Organization and the Council of Europe, cooperation with Eurocontrol, support from the European Aviation Safety Agency EASA and interaction with other organizations.