Bishkek to build yurt-like football stadium

The construction of a yurt-like football stadium will begin in Bishkek soon. Head of the presidential administration, Kanybek Tumanbaev, published a preliminary design of the future football stadium, KABAR reports.

According to him, President Sadyr Zhaparov ordered the construction of a stadium with 45 thousand seats. The preliminary design was developed jointly with a well-known foreign company.

“The architectural project is adapted to our national values and is similar to a yurt. In accordance with modern requirements, all conditions at the stadium were thought out: shops, recreation areas and parking spaces. We will begin construction work in the coming days. The project was taken under control by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, President of the Kyrgyz Football Union Kamchybek Tashiev,” he wrote.