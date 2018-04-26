Bishkek to hold Tourism Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Tourism Forum "Discover Kyrgyzstan: trends, opportunities and innovations", involving Central Asian countries, will be held in Bishkek on April 27-28.

The two-day forum, initiated by the USAID, will represent tourist facilities and new tourist products of Kyrgyzstan to tour operators from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Kabar agency reports.



It will bring together above 200 reps of tourist organizations from the countrywide in order to help them find partners in Central Asia and tune up mutual cooperation.