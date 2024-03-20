Bishkek to host 2nd World Deaf Taekwondo Championship

The second World Deaf Taekwondo Championship will be held in Bishkek from March 25 to 30, head of the high achievement sports department of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tilekmat Abdyrakhmanov, told today at a press conference at Kabar Agency.

He said that about 200 athletes from 14 countries will take part in the championship. Athletes are expected to arrive from such countries as China, Croatia, Korea, Mexico, Japan, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Ukraine and others.

“A lot of work is being done to develop this sport. This, one might say, is a kind of propaganda of sign language taekwondo among the deaf. And we aim to show that people with disabilities can also achieve great success in sports. I would also like to note the great contribution of the state to the development of Deaflympic sports in the country. Limited health capabilities are not a limitation in sports. Everyone has the opportunity to play sports and reach the top. Our goal will be achieved - every special citizen of Kyrgyzstan will receive this opportunity,” Abdrakhmanov said.