Bishkek to host CIS Science Forum in June

MINSK. KAZINFORM Bishkek will play host to the fourth edition of the CIS Science Forum on 16-18 June, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The main objectives of the forum are to spur the cooperation in science and technology in the CIS, to expand the scientific landscape of the CIS, to analyze the state and prospects for the development of fundamental science, to discuss ways to implement promising innovative scientific research in the digital era and to improve the process of digitalization in education and science.

The forum is expected to bring together representatives of the scientific community, including young scientists, the largest research centers of the CIS. The forum is set to adopt an outcome declaration.

The organizer of the event is the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan with the financial support of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation.