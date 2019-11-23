Bishkek to host CSTO summit on November 28

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization with the participation of the heads of state will be held in Bishkek on 28 November, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

«Members of the Collective Security Council will discuss a number of issues, in particular, international and regional security, the situation in the area of responsibility of the CSTO in a narrow format,» the spokesman said. The plenary session will then be attended by foreign ministers, defense ministers and secretaries of the security councils of the CSTO member states,» he informed.

A joint meeting of the CSTO Ministerial Council, the Defense Ministers Council and the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils is scheduled for 27 November. The agenda will include around 20 issues, most of which will then be submitted for a session of the Collective Security Council.

«The Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is set to pass a statement on ways to improve interaction and cooperation to strengthen international and regional security. Valery Semerikov, the organization's acting secretary general, will report on the progress in the implementation of the decisions of the previous session of the Collective Security Council and the statutory bodies of the CSTO during the inter-sessional period,» Vladimir Zainetdinov said.

Plans are in place to sign a collective action plan for 2019-2021 of the CSTO member states to implement the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy for 2019-2021. It provides for close cooperation in improving the entire system of counteracting terrorist challenges and threats. «The action plan is based on the CSTO's fundamental position on the need to form a broad international anti-terrorist coalition,» Vladimir Zainetdinov said. The document was agreed at the May meetings in Bishkek and submitted to the Collective Security Council for consideration,» he added.

The agenda of the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting also includes a draft list of additional measures to reduce tension in the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border zone. «There are also plans to adopt the Collective Security Council decisions regarding amendments to the CSTO normative legal acts, the regulation on the Collective Security Council, and the CSTO body procedure rules,» said the spokesperson. «The participants of the meeting will consider issues of further improvement of the military component of the organization. This is, in particular, the draft regulation on the procedure of preparation and organization of CSTO joint exercises. Plans are in place to consider and submit for signing a draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council to amend the provision on permanent operation of the CSTO member states in counteracting crimes in information technology (PROXY).

The participants of the meeting are also set to approve the action plan to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and consider the CSTO budget for 2020.

«Taking into account Russia's CSTO presidency in 2019-2020 it is expected that Russian President Vladimir Putin will announce Russia's priorities for the next mid-season period,» the spokesperson said.

A total of 17 issues are on the agenda of the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting, Kazinform refers to BelTA.