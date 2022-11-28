Bishkek to host EAEU summit on 9 December

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit is due to take place in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on 9 December, official representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Iya Malkina said at a briefing following the EEC Council session on 25 November, BelTA reports.

«The EEC Council has received proposals on the agenda of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council slated to take place in Bishkek on 9 December,» Iya Malkina said.

In her words, the EAEU heads of state are set to consider issues related to the removal of obstacles in the domestic EAEU market, the main areas of international activities for 2023, changes in the list of service sectors subject to the single market rules, sources and mechanisms for financing industrial cooperation projects within the EAEU, and others.

The EEC Council session was held online. The agenda included more than 40 issues. Belarus was represented by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko. The next session of the EEC Council will be held in person in Moscow on 14 December.

Photo: eec.eaeunion.org