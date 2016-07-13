BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Bishkek to host international conference "Better understanding for a better world", the press service of the State Committee for Religion of the Kyrgyz Republic reports, Kazinform refers to Kabar.

"In order to promote the ideas of cultural and religious diversity, inter-religious harmony and tolerance, the Civilizations Exchange and Cooperation Foundation (CECF) (in Baltimore, Maryland, USA) under the leadership of Mohamad Bashar Arafat with the support of the State Commission for Religion of the KR will hold the international conference entitled "Better understanding for a better world" from 13 to 17 July," said in a statement.



The work of the conference will be held with the participation of representatives of the most active young people from 17 ethnic groups and 16 countries around the world, such as the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, United States of America, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Egypt, Yemen, Syria, the Philippines, Ghana.



During the conference participants will receive information about the different cultural and religious values; problems of modern multi-faith communities.

Separate sections are devoted to discussions on the settlement of conflicts and the causes of radicalism and terrorism in the history.



The State Committee noted that the international conference had no analogues in Central Asia and is an important basis for the formation of ideas of mutual support, and the skilful combination of the traditions and cultural values of the peoples of the world with the precepts of religion.