Bishkek to host jubilee session of CIS leaders

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM -The jubilee session of the CIS Council of Heads of State will be held today in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.

The CIS leaders are expected to meet in the narrow format at the Ala Archa State Residence. Afterwards they will be joined by members of the delegations.



The agenda of the session is quite packed as there are 15 items to be discussed. The CIS leaders are expected to sign a package of international agreements and consider a program on cooperation in fighting terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism in 2017-2019, a program on cooperation in fighting criminal use of information technologies in 2016-2020 and many more.



The expanded session will focus on two issues - on population census in the CIS member states in 2020 and declaration of 2017 the Year of Family and 2018 the Year of Culture in CIS.