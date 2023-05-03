EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:52, 03 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Bishkek to host Language Forum of Turkic-Speaking Peoples late May

    None
    Photo: en.kabar.kg
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The international language forum of Turkic-speaking peoples will be held in Bishkek from May 28 to May 30, 2023, KABAR reports.

    Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov approved the composition of the organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the international language forum of Turkic-speaking peoples.

    According to the document, the organizing committee was assigned to develop and approve a plan for the preparation and holding the international language forum within two weeks.


    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states Events Turkic Council News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!