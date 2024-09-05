Bishkek to host large-scale youth conference on climate change

On September 5-6, 2024, Bishkek will host a Regional Conference of Youth on Climate Change “RCOY Central Asia and Afghanistan.

The conference is organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of UNICEF, UNDP and Unison Group.

According to the organizers, more than 200 people from across the region, including young leaders, children, and international partners, are expected to attend the meeting. They will discuss and plan various initiatives to prevent and combat the effects of climate change. The results of these discussions will be presented at the World Conference of Youth (COY) as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29.

Central Asia and Afghanistan continue to face serious climate challenges: rising temperatures, changing precipitation, and lack of water resources. These changes affect not only the environment, but also the economy and other areas of life. These climate changes have the greatest impact on children, who are particularly vulnerable due to their physiological characteristics.

In response to these challenges, regional youth conferences have been organized, which emphasize the importance of active youth participation in solving climate problems. The conference will bring together participants from all countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan.

RCOY 2024 will address key topics such as climate finance, mountain ecosystems, gender justice, as well as climate empowerment and youth participation in climate policy.

Participants will develop a special youth statement on climate action. They will also develop recommendations for involving children and youth in the climate agenda, as well as strengthening cooperation between youth organizations.

These statements and materials will be presented at the 19th session of the World Conference of Youth (COY) as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, which is held in Baku, Azerbaijan.