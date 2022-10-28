EN
    14:03, 28 October 2022

    Bishkek to host next meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Governments

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The next meeting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states will take place next June 2 in Bishkek,» head of the CIS executive committee Sergey Lebedev said addressing the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states underway in Astana.

    Kyrgyzstan will assume CIS chairmanship in 2023.

    As earlier reported, the sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states started its work in the restricted attendance.


    Kyrgyzstan Government of Kazakhstan CIS Government
