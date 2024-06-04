Bishkek to host summit of Turkic-speaking countries on artificial intelligence

A summit of Turkic-speaking countries on artificial intelligence will be held in Bishkek on October 9-10, 2024, the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Kabar reports.

The event is being held as part of the implementation of the action plan following the participation of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov in the X Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana.

The upcoming summit will include a combination of keynote speeches, discussion panels and motivational talks, creating an open platform for discussing current issues in artificial intelligence, sharing best practices and developing collaboration strategies among participants aimed at stimulating innovation and promoting progress in this field. In addition, the exhibition will showcase partners’ projects and the latest developments of digital companies, the report said.

It is noted that the summit will cover the following issues:

- The future of AI and cybersecurity;

- AI for data-driven decision making;

- Optimization of G-Cloud technologies;

- Creation of domestic AI;

- AI regulation.