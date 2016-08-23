EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:50, 23 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Bishkek to host the II International Festival of classic music in the open air

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Tengri music the II International Festival of classic music in the open air will be held in one of the Bishkek parks on August 23 at 17:00 pm, the press service of the Bishkek Mayor's Office reports.

    The organizers of the festival are the Municipality of Bishkek, Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan and Prima public fund.

    The aim of the event is to promote the culture of classic music as an essential component of a successful and harmonious development of the society of the city and the whole country.

    Source: Kabar.kg 

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Kyrgyzstan Art Culture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!