    17:49, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Bishkek to welcome CIS Summit

    CIS
    Photo: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    Bishkek will play a host to the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) chaired by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on October 13, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    During the upcoming summit, important decisions are to be made aimed at expanding and strengthening cooperation between the CIS member states in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Heads of the CIS member states are expected to take part in the summit.

    It bears to remind that this year Kyrgyzstan presides in the CIS.

    Tags:
    CIS Events
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
