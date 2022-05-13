EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:46, 13 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Bitcoin exceeds $30,000 level after panic selloff

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The price of Bitcoin increased more than 10% to surpass $30,000 on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by total market cap, has started recovering after falling below $27,000 on Thursday driven by investors' panic selloff running on full throttle.

    The previous lowest figure was seen on Dec. 28, 2020, when it fell to $26,144, according to official figures.

    The world's most popular cryptocurrency has lost a whopping 55% in just six months after hitting an all-time high of $69,000 in November.

    The total value of the crypto market stood at $1.31 trillion as of 0529GMT on Friday.


    Tags:
    Bitcoin Technology World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!