    15:45, 03 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Bitcoin surpasses $33,000 updating all-time high

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Bitcoin rose by 13% to $33,006, updating the historical high, CoinDesk reported on Saturday, TASS reports.

    Earlier on Saturday, Bitcoin rose by 9.8% to $32,054.

    Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.


