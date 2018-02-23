ASTANA. KAZINFORM A group of scientists from Kazakhstan headed by the director of the Energy-saving and energy-efficient technologies Research Institute at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Altai Alimgazin has developed a technology that helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Kazinform refers to the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

According to the Committee, with the financial support of JSC Science Foundation, the group of scientists has developed an autonomous and portable modular heat pump for industrial enterprises.

The technology allows reducing greenhouse gas emissions by urban infrastructure facilities. It is the first such project to be developed and implemented in Kazakhstan.

The Committee noted that the pilot pump has already been installed at Pavlodar KSP-Steel plant and that by 2020 it should start generating profit. In order to launch the commercial production of heat pumps in Kazakhstan, the sides have signed an agreement on the construction of an assembly line at the KSP-Steel site.

The representatives of the Science Committee added that one of the leading full-service Blockchain technology companies and private infrastructure providers in the Blockchain ecosystem, Bitfury Group is interested in participating in this project.