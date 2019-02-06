EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:19, 06 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Biting frost set to grip Kazakhstan on Feb 6

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with snowfall is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, February 6. Only the southwest, north and northwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog, black ice, blizzard, and stiff wind will persist in parts of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Biting frost will grip Akmola, Turkestan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, Akmola, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Almaty regions.

    Parts of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Almaty regions will be steeped in fog.

    Black ice will cover roads in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Almaty regions.

    Blizzard is forecast to pound East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.

