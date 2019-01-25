Biting frost to grip Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Biting frost will grip most regions of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Anticyclones will determine the weather this weekend in Kazakhstan. They will bring the temperature down to -30, -38°C at night across the country. Mercury will go up to -18, -27°C at daytime," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Cold powerful anticyclone over the northern part of Kazakhstan and warm cyclone over Central Asia will result in stiff eastern wind and blowing snow in mountainous areas in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan.