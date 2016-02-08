EN
    13:36, 08 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Biting frost to hit Kazakhstan in upcoming days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold snap will hit Kazakhstan in the upcoming days, forecasters say.

    According to Kazhydromet, unseasonably warm weather that persisted in most regions of Kazakhstan over the past couple of days will give way to biting frost.
    Mercury is set to drop to -30°C at night time in next three days in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan.
    Meteorologists predict that snow slush, fog and black ice will take hold of southern and southeastern parts of the country.

