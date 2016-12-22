Biting frost to take hold of N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan today, December 22. According to Kazhydromet, drifting snow, fog, black ice and stiff wind are forecast in the country.

Meteorologists predict that wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 22-23 mps in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Almaty regions.



Blizzard will hit Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.



Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions will be steeped in fog.



Black ice will cover roads in Mangistau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Biting frost will grip North Kazakhstan region at night.