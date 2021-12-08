Biting frosts approaching Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for December 9-11, Kazinform reports.

On December 9 the most part of Kazakhstan will brace for a vast anticyclone which is expected to bring further drop in air temperature in the north, east and central part of Kazakhstan. Mercury will plummet to -20-25 degrees, locally -30 degrees Celsius, and -35 degrees in East Kazakhstan on December 10.

It will snow and rain across the western regions of Kazakhstan forming ice-slick on the roads. Ground blizzard will sweep through the northern regions.

On December 11 air temperature will raise to -5-10 degrees Celsius, locally -15-20 degrees, and -25 degrees in the nighttime in East Kazakhstan.