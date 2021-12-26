Bitter cold predicted in north of Kazakhstan Dec 26
Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-18mps. Temperature will drop to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 9-14mps, gusting up to 18mps, are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to dip to -15-17 degrees Celsius at night and -8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime. Aktobe region is to brace for ground blizzard.
Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, reaching up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to fall to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and -1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Cloudiness as well as snow at night and daytime and 3-8mps wind are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to drop to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and -7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime. Fog is to coat the region.
Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5mps. Temperature is to dip to -25-27 degrees Celsius at night and -16-18 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Kostanay city is to brace for clear skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will drop -28-30 degrees Celsius at night and -18-20 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -7-9 degrees Celsius at night and to -3-5 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kyzylorda region is to see ice slick in places.
Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and to -5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 1-6mps. Temperature is to dip to -29-31 degrees Celsius at night and -21-23 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 3-8mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -2-4 degree Celsius at night and rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -2-4 degrees Celsius at night and daytime. The region’s mountainous and sub-mountainous areas are to brace for fog and ice slick.
Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps. Temperature is to drop to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and -2 degree Celsius at daytime. West Kazakhstan region is to see fog, ice slick and ground blizzard.
Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature will drop -8-10 degrees Celsius at night and -3-5 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, snow at night and daytime, and 4-9mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -15-17 degrees Celsius at night and -13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, rain at daytime, fog in the mountains, ice slick, and 5mps wind are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is dip to 2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 4-6 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 5-13mps wind. Temperature is to range between -1 and +1 degrees Celsius at night and daytime.