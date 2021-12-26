Bitter cold predicted in north of Kazakhstan Dec 26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The north of Kazakhstan and Kostanay region are to brace for bitter cold and Turkestan region is to see precipitation on December 26, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-18mps. Temperature will drop to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 9-14mps, gusting up to 18mps, are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to dip to -15-17 degrees Celsius at night and -8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime. Aktobe region is to brace for ground blizzard.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, reaching up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to fall to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and -1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Cloudiness as well as snow at night and daytime and 3-8mps wind are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to drop to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and -7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime. Fog is to coat the region.

Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5mps. Temperature is to dip to -25-27 degrees Celsius at night and -16-18 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kostanay city is to brace for clear skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will drop -28-30 degrees Celsius at night and -18-20 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -7-9 degrees Celsius at night and to -3-5 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kyzylorda region is to see ice slick in places.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and to -5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 1-6mps. Temperature is to dip to -29-31 degrees Celsius at night and -21-23 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 3-8mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -2-4 degree Celsius at night and rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -2-4 degrees Celsius at night and daytime. The region’s mountainous and sub-mountainous areas are to brace for fog and ice slick.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps. Temperature is to drop to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and -2 degree Celsius at daytime. West Kazakhstan region is to see fog, ice slick and ground blizzard.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature will drop -8-10 degrees Celsius at night and -3-5 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, snow at night and daytime, and 4-9mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -15-17 degrees Celsius at night and -13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, rain at daytime, fog in the mountains, ice slick, and 5mps wind are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is dip to 2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 4-6 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 5-13mps wind. Temperature is to range between -1 and +1 degrees Celsius at night and daytime.