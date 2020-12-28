EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:54, 28 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Bitter cold to freeze N Kazakhstan on New Year’s Eve

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan will brace next week for cold temperatures.

    Air temperature is expected to drop as low as 30-35 degrees, 40 degrees Celsius locally on the night of December 31. During the day mercury will read 20-25, locally 30 degrees Celsius. North-west wind will persist in the region. Snow, fog and ground blizzard are forecast to grip locally.

    On January 1, temperature will plunge in the nighttime to 32-37, locally 42 degrees Celsius to freeze hard. It will also snow on the first day of the new year.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!