    07:17, 19 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Bitter cold to grip Kazakhstan, mercury to drop as low as 45ºC

    weather
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/ Kazinform

    Kazakhstan's western, southern, eastern and southeastern regions are set to face today, February 19, snow and ground blizzard, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    High wind is forecast to sweep through the southern, eastern, and southeastern regions, fog is expected to blanket the southeastern regions.

    Air temperature will drop as low as 45 degrees Celsius in East Kazakhstan, 30-35 degrees Celsius in Zhetysu region. Freezing temperatures are also expected in Karaganda region with mercury reading 35-39 degrees Celsius.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
