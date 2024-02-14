Bitter cold to grip Kazakhstan

Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for three days ahead, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Polar cyclone will shift towards Kazakhstan and grip the greater part of the country on February 15-17.

The country’s east and southeast will brace for heavy snow and rain, ice-slick, and snowstorms on February 15-16.

Air temperature will drop to 12-30 degrees Celsius at night in the west, as low as 30-38 degrees Celsius in the northwest, north and central part on February 15. On February 16 freezing temperatures will batter the east, south, and southeast of Kazakhstan with mercury reading 18-35 degrees Celsius in the east and 10-30 degrees Celsius in the south.