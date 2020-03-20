Biz birgemiz! campaign kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM #Biz birgemiz! republican campaign kicked off in Almaty. It is called to provide low income with sanitizers, medical face masks, and essential food products.

The first day the Jas Otan volunteers rendered help to 200 people of the city. They provide people with a package consisting of sanitizer, 50 medical face masks, laundry soap and antibacterial soap.

Assistance will be rendered also to low income large families, veterans and lonely elders.