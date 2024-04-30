Biz Birgemiz! nationwide televised marathon kicks off in Kazakhstan

Biz Birgemiz! (We Are Together!) Nationwide TV Marathon started throughout Kazakhstan on the eve of the Day of Kazakhstan People’s Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The five-hour event is broadcast live on Qazaqstan, Khabar, Jibek Joly, Eurasia, KTK, 31 Arna, Atameken Business, Astana TV, Almaty TV, and Sedmoy Kanal TV Channels.

The televised marathon is set to feature real stories of people affected by the floods, rescuers, volunteers and other people involved in flood relief efforts.

The marathon is broadcast live from 8 regions of Kazakhstan, with online broadcast available on official websites of TV channels, on Facebook, YouTube, and Telegram channels as well as on the website of Kazinform News Agency.