A deep sea probe encountered a jellyfish that looks like something not of this world.

While probing the ocean depths in the vicinity of the Mariana Trench with a remotely piloted craft, researchers working aboard the Okeanos Explorer ship belonging to the US NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) have encountered a bizarre-looking specimen of a jellyfish.



The creature, identified by marine biologists as a hydromedusa, belonging to the genus Crossota, was spotted at the depth of approximately 2.3 miles near the Enigma Seamount, a ridge located to the west of the Mariana Trench.

