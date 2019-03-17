Black box data from crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane successfully recovered - BEA

PARIS. KAZINFORM Data from the black box recovered after the March 10 crash of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane near Addis Ababa has been successfully downloaded by aviation safety investigators, France's BEA (Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety) said on its official Twitter account on Saturday.

"Data from the CVR [Cockpit Voice Recorder] has been successfully downloaded by BEA and transferred to the Ethiopian investigation team," BEA said adding that it "did not listen to the audio files."

"Work on the FDR [Flight Data Recorder] will resume tomorrow," BEA added, TASS reports.

BEA earlier said that "an Ethiopian delegation led by Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has flow the Flight Data Recoder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) to Paris, France for investigation."

On March 10 the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft crashed near Addis Ababa killing all 157 people on board. On 29 October 2018 a Lion Air Boeing MAX aircraft crashed in Indonesia killing all 189 people on board. After the two incidents, Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were temporarily grounded in many countries across the world.