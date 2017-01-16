Black box from crashed aircraft retrieved in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Black box from the airplane that crashed near Bishkek has been retrieved, Kazinform correspondent reports from Bishkek.

"The black box from the crashed Boeing 747-400 has been retrieved from the rubble", Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations' press service reports.

As it was reported , Boeing-747 cargo plane crashed today at 7.31 near Bishkek. It was en route from Hong Kong to Istanbul. January 17 is declared a day of mourning for those killed in the crash.