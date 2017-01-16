EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:20, 16 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Black box from crashed aircraft retrieved in Kyrgyzstan

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Black box from the airplane that crashed near Bishkek has been retrieved, Kazinform correspondent reports from Bishkek.

    "The black box from the crashed Boeing 747-400 has been retrieved from the rubble", Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations' press service reports.

    As it was reported , Boeing-747 cargo plane crashed today at 7.31 near Bishkek. It was en route from Hong Kong to Istanbul. January 17 is declared a day of mourning for those killed in the crash.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!