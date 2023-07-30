Black Eyed Peas headlines 2nd day of The Voice of Asia 2023 Festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM World-famous Black Eyed Peas band performed on the 2nd day of the Voice of Asia 2023 Festival in Almaty. Thousands of Kazakhstanis and foreign guests gathered at the legendary arena to enjoy the big show, Kazinform correspondent reports.

For the first time, the festival featured a full-fledged solo concert from the world stars.

According to organizers, Black Eyed Peas are currently on their European tour called Elevation celebrating the 20th jubilee of the legendary hit «Where is the Love?» and release of the same-name 9th studio album. Music legend will.i.am reunited with the band for this purpose, and J. Rey Soul replaced Fergie.

«Almaty has never seen such a magnificient show: great lighting design and sound, excellent ability of the band to communicate with the public and ignite it! The audience jumped at the stadium as the Black Eyed Peas performed their hits from the 2000s, including Let's Get It Started, I Gotta Feeling and Pump It Harder,» the press service of the Festival says.

Today, on the final day of the festival, the audience will enjoy the performances of the legends of the Kazakh scene Roza Rymbayeva, Nagima Yeskaliyeva, Zhamilya Serkebayeva, Yerkesh Shakeyev, Medeu Arynbayev, Yerlan Kokeyev, Adil Chekilov, Parviz Nazarov, Zhyldyz Osmonaliyeva, Bauyrzhan Issayev, Dara band, and many others.

The headliners of today’s concert are Uzbekistan’s Yalla and Sweden's Secret Service.

The Voice of Asia is the international music festival organized in Almaty, Kazakhstan, annually from 1990 to 2005.

In different years, the festival was headlined by Captain Jack, Bomfunk MC’s, Touché, Haddaway, Scooter, Coolio, Mo-do, Modern Talking, Sting, Peter James Andre, Ice MC, Gloria Gaynor, Boney M, James William Somerville, Salvatore «Toto» Cutugno, Patricia Kaas, Space, Eruption, Alla Pugachyova, Laima Vaikule, Mithun Chakraborty, and Yalla. Throughout its history the festival has welcomed singers and music bands from 100 countries of the world.

The venue of the event is the Medeu high-mountain skating rink.