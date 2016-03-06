Black ice and strong wind expected in west Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation, black ice, fog, strong wind and blizzard are expected in western and northwestern parts of the country on March 6. The other territories of Kazakhstan will not have any precipitation today.

Strong wind and blizzard are expected in Akmola region.

Strong wind is also expected in North Kazakhstan region.

Fog in spots and strong wind are expected in Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions.

Strong wind in spots is also expected in Karaganda region.

Fog in spots is forecast for Magystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions and black ice is expected in West Kazakhstan region as well.

Strong wind is also forecast for Almaty region.

Fog in spots, black ice and strong wind are expected in Kostanay region.