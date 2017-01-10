Black ice and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation will stay in majority of the country's regions. Unstable weather will persist in western and northern parts only. According to Kazhydromet, some areas will be hit by stiff wind and blizzards. Black ice and fog are forecast too.

Fog will blanket some areas of South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Black ice and fog are predicted for the West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

Snow drift and fog as well as wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are predicted for the East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Blizzard and fog are forecast for the North Kazakhstan region. Wind speed in the daytime will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Snow drift will hit Akmola region. Fog is expected here too.

Fog will descend in Almaty region as well. Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake will rise to 20-25 m per s.

Fog is expected in Zhambyl region where gusts of wind will reach 15-20 m per s.

Fog and ice slick as well as strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are predicted for Mangystau region.