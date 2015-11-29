Black ice and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, blizzard, ice slick and strong wind are expected in northern and eastern parts of the republic on Sunday, November 29.

According to the MIA Emergencies Committee, other regions of the country will enjoy sunny weather on this day.

Fog and ice slick as well as wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s will dominate in parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. Snow drift will hit some areas of North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Black ice and blizzard are expected in parts of Pavlodar region. Gusty wind up to 17-22 m per s will strike most areas of this region today.

Fog will blanket Almaty region at night and in the morning. In the area of Zhalanashkol wind speed will reach 18-23 m per s.

Fog will also cover some areas of Mangystau region. Ice slick is possible there.

Foggy and windy weather (15-20 m per s) is also forecast in parts of Zhambyl region.

Fog will blanket some areas of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.