Black ice, blizzard and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (primarily, snow), fog, strong wind, blizzard and black ice are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan February 2. Northern regions will enjoy sunny weather today.

As Kazhydromet informs, fog will blanket parts of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangystau regions. Ice slick is possible there. Wind speed in Mangystau region and in the daytime in Atyrau region will increase up to 15-22 m per s.

Fog, ice slick and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s with blizzard are forecast in parts of West Kazakhstan region.

Fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s in the area of Zhalanashkol are expected in Almaty region.

Fog will cover some areas of Karaganda region. Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and blizzard are forecast there.

Some areas of the East Kazakhstan region will be stricken by a strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and blizzard.

Some areas of Akmola region will be hit by snow drift at night and in the morning. Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog is expected in some areas of Aktobe region. Wind speed will increase there up to 15-20 m per s.

Wind speed in Kostanay region will rise up to 18 m per s in the daytime.