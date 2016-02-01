Black ice, blizzards forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (primarily, snowfall), fog, black ice, blizzard and wind speed increase are forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Sunny weather will stay in south-western parts only.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and ice slick are expected in Atyrau region and in the daytime in West Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket parts of Aktobe region and at night in South Kazakhstan region.

Fog, ice slick, wind speed increase up to 17-22 m per s are forecast in Almaty region.

Fog, blizzard, ice slick and wind speed increase up to 17-22 m per s are forecast in some areas of Zhambyl region.

Fog is forecast in parts of Mangystau region. Wind speed there will rise up to 15-20 m per s.

Snow drift is expected in Akmola region and at night in North Kazakhstan region.

Some areas of Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions will be hit by blizzard and strong wind (15-20 m per s).

Fog, black ice, blizzard and daytime wind speed increase up to 18 m per s are forecast in parts of Kostanay region.