Black ice causes hundreds of injuries in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 255 people have been injured in Atyrau because of Monday rain which caused severe ice slick, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Chief of Traumatology Department Askhat Bissengaliyev, since Monday, the number of injured people has risen almost two-fold – from 40 to 80.



They suffer mostly from joint dislocations, bad bruises and ligament tensions.



40 citizens got bone fractures. 22 people have been hospitalized.